Latest News: Israel to Hold Snap Election in March

The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to hold Jallikattu event, with certain restrictions.
(Source: ANI)
Israel will hold snap election in March as Parliament failed to meet deadline to pass a budget triggering 4th election in 2 years.
Two persons have died in a gas leakage at IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) plant in Phoolpur. A plant unit has been closed. The gas leakage has stopped now, Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami said.
(Source: ANI)
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a wave of pardons including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller's investigation and also to Republican allies who once served in Congress and military contractors involved in the deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians.
In total, Trump granted clemency to 15 people and five commutations that were announced Tuesday evening by the White House, the Hill reported.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 23 Dec 2020,07:54 AM IST