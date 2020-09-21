Latest News: India-China to Hold Corps Commander Level Talks Today

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex hovered around 38,850 and the Nifty50 index was holding the 11,500-level. Tech stocks were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, led by HCL Tech (up 3%). TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys were also up 1 per cent each.
Source: Business Standard
Two labourers dead after explosion at a quarry in Malayattoor area of Ernakulam district in Kerala.
Source: ANI
A senior official of Ministry of External Affairs likely to be part of the Indian delegation at India-China Corps Commander talks.
Source: PTI
A man and his son were arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth about ₹ 54.7 lakh, an official statement said on Sunday.
“The customs officers recovered 200 pieces, cut out of a cylindrical rod of gold, concealed in the beads of handcrafted artificial jewellery, total weighing 1.18 kg,” the statement read.
Source: PTI
A three-storied building collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi, Thane earlier today. At least 8 people are feared dead, while 15-20 people are said to be trapped inside.
Source: ANI
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 21 Sep 2020,07:11 AM IST