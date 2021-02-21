Latest News: India reports 14,264 new Covid-19 cases, 90 deaths

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
According to the Health Ministry, India reported 14,264 new cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in India has reached 1,09,91,651 with a death toll of 1,56,302.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of BJP's national functionaries in Delhi on Sunday, February 21. These national official-bearers were appointed last year after JP Nadda took over as party president.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 21 Feb 2021,08:49 AM IST