Latest News: PM Modi to Inaugurate Global Summit on AI on 5 Oct 

Marking the 151st Gandhi Jayanti, India gifted 41 Ambulances to government and non-profit organizations of Nepal working in 29 districts across Nepal, Indian Embassy in Nepal reported.
NIA filed a charge sheet in Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi murder case against 33 accused, under multiple sections of IPC, UAPA, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. Of these accused, 6 have been arrested, 22 are absconding and 5 have died.
A fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Center in Hiranandani Estate of Thane West early morning. No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire so far, fire operations are underway. Regional Disaster Management Centre and fire brigade personnel were on the site with a fire engine, quick response vehicle and water tanker.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a global virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence ‘RAISE 2020 - Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020’ on 5 October, according to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Published: 02 Oct 2020,08:25 AM IST