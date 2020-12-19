Latest News: Three Dead, Six Injured in Delhi Building Collapse

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Seven In Gujarat Drug Case

National Investigation Agency filed charge sheet against seven accused including six Pakistani nationals in the case of seizure of 237 kg narcotics in Gujarat in 2019.

(Source: ANI)

Three Dead, Six Injured in Delhi Building Collapse

Three people died and six injured in a house roof collapse, in Vishnu Garden area. A team of the fire department is present at the spot.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 19 Dec 2020,12:13 PM IST
