Latest News: Three Dead, Six Injured in Delhi Building Collapse
| (Photo: The Quint)
NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Seven In Gujarat Drug Case
National Investigation Agency filed charge sheet against seven accused including six Pakistani nationals in the case of seizure of 237 kg narcotics in Gujarat in 2019.
(Source: ANI)
Three Dead, Six Injured in Delhi Building Collapse
Three people died and six injured in a house roof collapse, in Vishnu Garden area. A team of the fire department is present at the spot.
(Source: ANI)