Latest News: PM Modi to Hold Virtual Summit With Bangladesh PM 

Catch the latest news updates of the day here
BSE Sensex rises over 100 points to record 46,698.73 in the opening session; NSE Nifty 50 advances 11 points to 13,693.70 for the first time.
Seventeen Karnataka BJP MLAs have been appointed as president/chairman of various boards and corporations have been given cabinet rank. N. Bhrungeesh, the media advisor to the CM, also given the status of a cabinet minister.
Source: ANI
Police have detained Srikanth, taluk president of Students' Federation of India in Kolar in connection with 12 December violence at Wistron Pvt Ltd, in Kolar. FIR was registered against 7,000 unknown people incl 5,000 contract workers in connection with violence and vandalism.
Source: ANI
Encounter started between militants and security forces at Gund Baba Khaleel, Anantnag in the wee hours of Thursday, 17 December. One local Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in injured condition and has been shifted to a hospital, said Kashmir Zone Police.
Two intruders at Attari border were eliminated by Border Security Force, weapons have been recovered. The search operation underway.
Source: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will hold comprehensive discussions on the bilateral relationship through video conferencing on Thursday, 17 December.
Source: ANI
Published: 17 Dec 2020,07:13 AM IST