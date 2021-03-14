Latest News: 25,320 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.13 Cr

India on Sunday reported 25,320 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,13,59,048. The death toll increased by 161 to 1,58,607.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,10,544 active cases across the country, while 1,09,89,897 patients have been discharged so far, with 16,637 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.