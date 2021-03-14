Latest News: 25,320 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.13 Cr

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
DMK MLA Dr P Saravanan joined the Bhartiya Janata Party on Sunday, 14 March, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.
“I was a member of the BJP six years ago. Today, I have rejoined it under the able leadership of PM Modi. I am very happy. The vaccine is not only being provided to the country but also being sent across the world. It's an achievement of our leadership that no one can deny,” he said.
India on Sunday reported 25,320 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,13,59,048. The death toll increased by 161 to 1,58,607.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,10,544 active cases across the country, while 1,09,89,897 patients have been discharged so far, with 16,637 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Six people died and six sustained injuries after a lorry hit an auto-rickshaw in Gollapali village of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. The injured were taken to a government hospital and a case has been filed while the search for the lorry driver is underway.
The Trinamool Congress has postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal elections. The release was scheduled for Sunday, 14 March and the next date will be announced later.
One terrorist was killed in Rawalpora area of Shopian in south Kashmir, in an encounter with security forces that began on Saturday, 13 March. The joint operation is underway.
