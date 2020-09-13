Latest News: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, Indian Army Retaliates

Two Army officers were killed after a vehicle in which they were travelling overturned due to a tyre burst on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.
Source: PTI
The US has signed a framework for defence cooperation with the Maldives to deepen engagement in support of maintaining peace and security in the strategic Indian Ocean, the Pentagon has announced, as the Trump administration looks for strengthening alliances in the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s growing presence in the region.
(Source: PTI)
Widespread protests rocked the state of Kerala throughout Saturday as opposition party members took to the streets demanding the resignation of Minister KT Jaleel after he was questioned in connection with the gold smuggling case.
(Source: PTI)
Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was allegedly beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should resign if he cannot run the government. He also stated that people should elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra.
ANI
The Delhi police arrested 10 people during a crackdown on cyber fraudsters targeting citizens through e-commerce resale apps. The accused posed as army personnel to gain victims' trust and used fake Paytm screenshots to lure them into scanning malicious QR code.
Meghalaya power minister James K Sangma's convoy met with a road accident in Assam earlier this morning while Sangma was on his way to Shillong from Manipur.
While the power minister did not sustain any injuries, four constables who were in the pilot car got injured in the accident.
Source: NDTV
Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders including Jagdanand Singh and Tejashwi Yadav paid tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, earlier today.
Source: ANI
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP KK Ragesh gave suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding that the House expresses serious concerns on NDA govt naming CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury as a co-conspirator in Feb 2020 North Delhi violence case.
Source: ANI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that in the upcoming parliamentary session, the party would like to discuss Indo-China border issues, the GST, rising unemployment among other things.
Six Police personnel in South 24 Parganas were injured, after they were attacked and the Police station was vandalised when they intervened in a clash between TMC and BJP workers in Radhanagar Bazar under Sundarban Coastal Police Station limits today.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ‘clarifies’ passengers can take photos and videos inside flights but can't use any recording equipment that creates chaos, disrupts flight operations, violates safety norms or is banned by crew members
CPI(M) has called for a nationwide campaign against government on issues related to minorities, democratic rights and civil liberties from 17 to 22 September.
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Mankote sector of Poonch district, at about 5:45 pm today. Indian Army is retaliating.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that the party will support Opposition's candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election.
Source: ANI
Published: 13 Sep 2020,08:36 AM IST