Latest News: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, Indian Army Retaliates

Two Army Officers Killed After Road Accident in Rajasthan

Two Army officers were killed after a vehicle in which they were travelling overturned due to a tyre burst on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district. Source: PTI

US Signs Defence Cooperation Deal With Maldives

The US has signed a framework for defence cooperation with the Maldives to deepen engagement in support of maintaining peace and security in the strategic Indian Ocean, the Pentagon has announced, as the Trump administration looks for strengthening alliances in the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s growing presence in the region. (Source: PTI)

Congress, BJP Seek Resignation of Kerala Minister Kt Jaleel Over ED Probe

Widespread protests rocked the state of Kerala throughout Saturday as opposition party members took to the streets demanding the resignation of Minister KT Jaleel after he was questioned in connection with the gold smuggling case. (Source: PTI)

'Uddhav Thackeray Should Resign if He Can't Run the Govt': Madan Sharma, Retired Navy Officer

Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was allegedly beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should resign if he cannot run the government. He also stated that people should elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra. ANI

10 People Arrested For Cyber Fraud: Delhi Police

The Delhi police arrested 10 people during a crackdown on cyber fraudsters targeting citizens through e-commerce resale apps. The accused posed as army personnel to gain victims' trust and used fake Paytm screenshots to lure them into scanning malicious QR code.

Meghalaya Power Minister Meets With an Accident in Assam, 4 Cops Injured

Meghalaya power minister James K Sangma's convoy met with a road accident in Assam earlier this morning while Sangma was on his way to Shillong from Manipur. While the power minister did not sustain any injuries, four constables who were in the pilot car got injured in the accident. Source: NDTV

RJD Leaders Pay Tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders including Jagdanand Singh and Tejashwi Yadav paid tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, earlier today. Source: ANI

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Gives Suspension of Business Notice

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP KK Ragesh gave suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding that the House expresses serious concerns on NDA govt naming CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury as a co-conspirator in Feb 2020 North Delhi violence case. Source: ANI

'Sena Will Discuss About Indo-China Issue in Parl Session': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that in the upcoming parliamentary session, the party would like to discuss Indo-China border issues, the GST, rising unemployment among other things.

Six Police Personnel Injured in Clashes Between TMC & BJP

Six Police personnel in South 24 Parganas were injured, after they were attacked and the Police station was vandalised when they intervened in a clash between TMC and BJP workers in Radhanagar Bazar under Sundarban Coastal Police Station limits today.

'Passengers Can Take Photos & Videos Inside Flights': DGCA

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ‘clarifies’ passengers can take photos and videos inside flights but can't use any recording equipment that creates chaos, disrupts flight operations, violates safety norms or is banned by crew members

CPI(M) to Organise Nationwide Campaign Against Centre Over Minorities Issues

CPI(M) has called for a nationwide campaign against government on issues related to minorities, democratic rights and civil liberties from 17 to 22 September.

Pakistan Initiates Unprovoked Ceasefire, Indian Army Retaliates

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Mankote sector of Poonch district, at about 5:45 pm today. Indian Army is retaliating.

Sena to Support Opposition's Candidate For RS Deputy Chairman Election: Sena

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that the party will support Opposition's candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election. Source: ANI

