Latest News: WB BJP Worker Beaten to Death, Party Blames TMC

BJP Worker Beaten to Death in West Bengal, Party Blames TMC

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was beaten to death in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district on Saturday, 12 December, reported The Indian Express.

The BJP accused the Trinamool of murder, while the TMC said the death was a result of a fight between two groups of BJP workers.

