Latest News: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Anil Deshmukh

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
The Quint
Breaking News
Updated:
Catch the latest news updates of the day here. | (Photo: The Quint)
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The case has been registered on the basis of the CBI’s FIR.

(Source: ANI)

3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Anantnag

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Tuesday.

(Source: PTI)

Sensex Tumbles 448 Points to 49,054 in Opening Session

Sensex on Tuesday tumbled 448.10 points to 49,054.31 in the opening session, while Nifty slumped 141.65 points to 14,800.70.

(Source: PTI)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 11 May 2021,10:08 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT