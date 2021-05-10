Latest News: Sensex Jumps 307 Points to 49,513 in Opening Session

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Delhi High Court has granted three weeks interim bail to Pinjara Tod activist Natasha Narwal, arrested under UAPA over CAA protests, after her critically ill father passed away from COVID-19.
Sensex on Monday jumped 306.90 points to 49,513.37 in the opening session, while Nifty surged 103.70 points to 14,926.85.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 10 May 2021,09:52 AM IST