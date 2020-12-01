Latest News: Goa Launches One-Time Power Bill Settlement Scheme 

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant launched a one-time power bill settlement scheme on Monday. Through this scheme, consumers can pay the bill in installments.
Polling for 43 constituencies in the second phase of election for District Development Council (DDC) in Balhama, Srinagar is underway. The newly launched People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is contesting with the BJP and the Apni Party floated by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari, reported Hindustan Times.
Voting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections began at 7 am at 9,101 polling stations, amid heavy security.
Source: TOI
Published: 01 Dec 2020,07:57 AM IST