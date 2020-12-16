Latest News: Voting Underway for 7th Phase of DDC Polls in J&K 

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
BSE Sensex jumps over 300 points to 46,592 in the opening session, NSE Nifty 50 over 13,600 points as the market touches record high.
Polling for the seventh phase of District Development Council (DDC) is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first-ever DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
The results of the Kerala local body elections will be announced on Wednesday, 16 December. The counting process is currently underway amid tight security. Kerala local polls were held in three phases, and as per the state Election Commission, the overall turnout was 76 percent.
Prime Minister Modi will light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial in the national capital, to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines in the wee hours on Wednesday, 16 December. According to the National Centre for Seismology.
Source: ANI
Published: 16 Dec 2020,08:38 AM IST