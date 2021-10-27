'Lalu Can Even Get Me Killed,' Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Earlier in the day, Lalu Prasad termed Nitish Kumar the most arrogant and greedy person in the country.



"Tejashwi Yadav tackled him well in Bihar. He has cornered him well and I will do the 'visarjan' (end game) for his remaining term," he said.



"The RJD will win both the seats in Bihar by-election which is to be held on October 30. The result will come in favour of the RJD on November 2," he added.