'If India Tries...': Pakistan Defence Minister Threatens To Attack Kolkata

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On 4 April 2026, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan would respond to any future conflict with India by targeting Kolkata. Asif made this statement while addressing reporters in Sialkot, approximately 130 kilometres from Lahore. He warned that any perceived “false flag operation” by India would result in a retaliatory strike on Kolkata. No evidence was provided by Asif to support his claims regarding potential false flag operations.
According to Siasat, Khawaja Asif specifically mentioned that if India attempted to stage a false flag operation, Pakistan’s response would be directed at Kolkata. He alleged that there were reports of a planned operation involving the placement of bodies to falsely implicate Pakistanis, but did not present any supporting evidence for these assertions.
As highlighted by recent coverage, Asif’s remarks were made in the context of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The Defence Minister’s comments followed statements by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who had warned that any misadventure by Pakistan would be met with “unprecedented and decisive” action from India.
In his address, Asif reiterated that Pakistan’s response to any attack would be “swift, calibrated, and decisive.” He referenced previous incidents, including the Pahalgam attack on 22 April of the previous year, which led to a four-day conflict between the two countries as reporting indicated.
“If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata,” Khawaja Asif stated during his interaction with the media.
Officials in Pakistan have not released further details or evidence regarding the alleged false flag operation. The statement has drawn attention due to its direct reference to Kolkata as a potential target in the event of future hostilities as details emerged.
Diplomatic observers noted that the exchange of warnings between the two defence ministers reflects ongoing tensions in the region. The situation remains closely monitored by both governments, with no additional official statements issued since Asif’s remarks following reports.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.