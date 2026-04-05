'If India Tries...': Pakistan Defence Minister Threatens To Attack Kolkata

On 4 April 2026, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan would respond to any future conflict with India by targeting Kolkata. Asif made this statement while addressing reporters in Sialkot, approximately 130 kilometres from Lahore. He warned that any perceived “false flag operation” by India would result in a retaliatory strike on Kolkata. No evidence was provided by Asif to support his claims regarding potential false flag operations.