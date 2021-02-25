Kerala Govt to Withdraw Cases Over Sabarimala, CAA Before Polls

Under pressure from numerous quarters, the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala on Wednesday, 24 February decided to withdraw cases against protesters on the Sabarimala temple issue and also against those involved in anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

The state Cabinet decided to withdraw the cases as they are not serious criminal cases.

Incidentally, Vijayan took this decision after the Congress-led opposition said if they return to power, they would withdraw all these cases.

Reacting to Vijayan's decision, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said while he welcomes this decision, it came a bit late and the reason why it has been made now is known to all, hinting at upcoming Assembly polls.