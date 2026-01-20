Kerala Man’s Death After Viral Bus Video Prompts Abetment Case

advertisement
A 42-year-old man from Kozhikode district, Kerala, reportedly killed himself after a video accusing him of sexual misconduct during a bus journey was circulated on social media. The incident occurred days after the video went viral, leading to significant public attention and distress for the man, who was the sole breadwinner of his family. Police subsequently initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
According to The Indian Express, the Kerala police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the woman who posted the video online. The State Human Rights Commission directed the North Kerala Deputy Inspector General to conduct a probe and submit a report within a week. The police stated that the video, which accused the man of inappropriate behaviour on a bus, was a key factor in the events leading to his death.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the man’s family and friends alleged that the widespread circulation of the video deeply affected him. The video was reportedly shared on social media on a Friday, and the man was found dead two days later. There had been no formal police complaint regarding the alleged misconduct on the bus prior to the video’s release.
The woman who recorded and posted the video explained her actions to reporters, stating that she observed another woman appearing uncomfortable during the bus journey. She said, “While travelling by bus in Payyannur (in Kannur district), I realised that a woman standing in front of the man was very uncomfortable. He was standing very close. He had seen me recording a selfie video. He stood very cool for a while. Later, when the rush in the bus eased, he again tried to stand close to me, and I recorded the incident again. I edited both videos and posted them as a single one.”
Further details indicate that the police initially registered a case of unnatural death. After reviewing the circumstances and public outcry, a new case under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetting suicide) was filed, naming the woman as the accused. The incident has sparked debate in Kerala regarding the responsible use of social media and the consequences of public shaming.
Senior political figures, including P S Sreedharan Pillai, visited the bereaved family, reflecting the gravity of the situation as coverage revealed. The man’s relatives and friends maintained that the viral video had a devastating impact on him, leading to his suicide. The case has prompted calls for a careful review of how allegations are handled in the public domain and the need for support mechanisms for those affected by viral content.
“The death of the man, the lone breadwinner of his family, caused outrage in Kerala,” the police stated, underscoring the social and emotional ramifications of the incident.
In response to the incident, an activist petitioned the state police chief, demanding that a case be registered against the woman for allegedly circulating a “fake video” and requested compensation for the deceased man’s family. The ongoing investigation and the involvement of the State Human Rights Commission highlight the seriousness with which authorities are treating the matter as details emerged.
