Delhi CM’s Daughter Falls Prey to QR Code Scam, Loses Rs 34K

The unsuspecting victim scanned the code, and a sum of Rs 20,000 got debited from her account.

When she questioned the man about it, he said it happened by mistake as it was a wrong QR code. He then sent another code and asked her to follow the same procedure for receiving the money. However, when she scanned the code, she lost another Rs 14,000.

Later, she approached the Civil Lines police station and lodged a complaint. The police are investigating the matter.

(This story has been published in an arrangement with IANS.)