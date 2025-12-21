Kashmir Sees Season's First Snowfall of Chillai-Kalan

advertisement
The higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed snowfall and the plains experienced rain on 21 December 2025, as the Chillai-Kalan period commenced. This 40-day phase is known for its severe winter conditions and is expected to bring much-needed moisture to the region after a prolonged dry spell.
Snowfall was reported from the Gulmarg tourist resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, where nearly two inches of snow accumulated. In addition, the tourist resort of Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Kargil highway began receiving snowfall early on the same day, as officials confirmed ongoing precipitation, according to The Hindu.
Moderate snowfall was also recorded at Sadhna Top, which connects the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control to the main Kashmir Valley, with six inches of snow accumulating since the previous night. Light rainfall began in Srinagar and other areas of the Valley overnight, as reported by The Hindu.
The weather department has forecast increased snowfall and rain in the Valley over the next 48 hours, which is expected to alleviate health issues caused by the dry conditions. The report noted that the rain and snow on the first day of Chillai-Kalan is seen as a good omen, indicating a potentially bountiful winter.
Tourism stakeholders are optimistic that the snowfall will attract visitors to popular destinations such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam. The J&K administration has been preparing for an influx of tourists, with measures in place to ensure safety and accessibility during the winter months, according to the publication.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the snowfall would rejuvenate the tourism sector, stating, “The much-awaited snowfall will flip tourism of Kashmir. I am hopeful it will bring more tourists and set off real winter tourism.” The report further said that the expected weather conditions would also improve air quality in the region.
The Chillai-Kalan period will conclude on 30 January 2026, followed by 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and 'Chillai-Bacha' (baby cold), marking the transition to milder winter conditions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.