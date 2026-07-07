Around 100 Residents From Karnataka Attend Funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran

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Approximately 100 people from Karnataka, primarily from Alipura in Chikkaballapur district, attended the funeral of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran. Many of these attendees are either students, medical professionals, or businesspersons based in Iran, while others travelled from Bengaluru to Tehran via Mumbai on a chartered Iran Air flight. The funeral drew participants from over 100 countries, including India, and was marked by a significant turnout from the Karnataka community.
According to The Hindu, Alipura village has a historical connection with Ayatollah Khamenei, as he had previously visited the village. This longstanding relationship contributed to the strong emotional response among residents, many of whom described Khamenei as a figure deeply respected and loved within their community.
As coverage revealed, the fourth day of funeral ceremonies began in Qom, following a massive procession in Tehran. Khamenei’s coffin was placed in the courtyard of the Holy Jamkaran Mosque, where thousands gathered for prayers and to pay their final respects before the procession continued through the city.
Many of the Karnataka attendees joined the ceremonies in Tehran before the coffin was moved to Qom. Visuals from the event showed large crowds at the Jamkaran Mosque and surrounding streets, with mourners participating in prayers led by senior clerics. The funeral procession was scheduled to continue to the Hazrat Masumeh shrine and later to the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, in accordance with Khamenei’s final wishes.
“He (Khamenei) was loved more than our father; this martyrdom has shaken our hearts and our souls. It is a must to attend the farewell. So, I travelled from Alipura,” said Faizan Raza, a resident of Alipura, reflecting the sentiment among many attendees from Karnataka.
In addition to the emotional significance, further details indicated that the 40-day mourning period and week-long public holiday in Iran underscored the national impact of Khamenei’s death. The event was not only a private family loss but was observed as a collective national tragedy, uniting personal grief with a sense of national resolve.
The funeral ceremonies included prayers led by Grand Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli, with senior clerics, relatives, and thousands of mourners in attendance. Reporting indicated that the coffin was displayed for public farewell at the Jamkaran Mosque, and preparations were made for the procession to continue through Qom and onward to other holy sites.
At the international level, analysis showed that India’s official delegation attended the funeral, reaffirming diplomatic ties between India and Iran. The presence of Karnataka residents was seen as a reflection of the broader relationship between the two countries, particularly in the context of the Indo-Iran Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
“The attendance of India’s Political Delegation at the funeral was presented as a reaffirmation that the bonds between Iran and India endure, even amid heightened tensions in the region,” stated Syed Hakim Raza, president of the Indo-Iran Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
In summary, the participation of Karnataka residents in Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral highlights both the historical and contemporary connections between the region and Iran, as well as the significance of the event for the local community and the broader Indian presence at the ceremonies as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.