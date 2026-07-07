Around 100 Residents From Karnataka Attend Funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran

Many of the Karnataka attendees joined the ceremonies in Tehran before the coffin was moved to Qom. Visuals from the event showed large crowds at the Jamkaran Mosque and surrounding streets, with mourners participating in prayers led by senior clerics. The funeral procession was scheduled to continue to the Hazrat Masumeh shrine and later to the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, in accordance with Khamenei’s final wishes.