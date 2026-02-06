Karnataka Government Opposes Quashing Of Hate Speech FIR Against RSS Leader

The Karnataka government has opposed the quashing of a First Information Report (FIR) against RSS leader Prabhakar Bhat, who is accused of delivering a speech in Puttur that allegedly promoted enmity between communities. The speech, delivered at a college event and later circulated on YouTube, led to the registration of an FIR under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha, including those related to promoting enmity, deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings, and public mischief. The matter is currently before the Karnataka High Court, which has issued an interim order not to take coercive steps against the petitioner until further hearing.