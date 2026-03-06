Karnataka Bans Social Media for Children Under 16 in Landmark Move

advertisement
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that children under the age of 16 will be banned from accessing social media platforms in the state.
The measure was introduced during the presentation of the 2026–27 state budget, with the stated aim of protecting young users from the adverse effects of excessive mobile phone and social media usage. The policy is set to make Karnataka the first Indian state to implement such a restriction for minors under 16.
According to Financial Express, the ban targets all major social media platforms for users under 16, including Facebook, Instagram, X, and others. The announcement was made as part of a broader set of reforms in the state budget, which also included investments in artificial intelligence and educational infrastructure.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the announcement has sparked significant debate online, with some users supporting the move as a way to reduce digital addiction, while others have raised concerns about enforceability and the potential for children to circumvent restrictions using VPNs or false age declarations. The government maintains that the primary objective is to safeguard mental health, sleep patterns, and online safety for young users.
Coverage revealed that the CM had previously discussed the issue with education leaders, expressing concerns about the impact of mobile addiction and online gaming on academic performance and physical fitness. The state has also launched campaigns to encourage reading and reduce screen time among children.
Policy details remain under development, with further reporting indicated that the government will introduce awareness campaigns, strengthen discipline in educational institutions, and establish support and counselling centres to address related issues such as drug abuse and mental health.
In the context of national trends, analysis showed that Karnataka’s move aligns with global efforts to regulate children’s access to social media. Australia, for example, implemented a nationwide ban for under-16s in December 2025, and several European countries are considering similar measures.
"Kids already use parents’ phones or fake ages. This will just push them to VPNs, secret accounts, or worse platforms," one social media user commented, reflecting concerns about practical enforcement.
Implementation specifics, such as penalties for violations and collaboration with technology companies, have not yet been detailed as details emerged. The state government has indicated that further consultations and legislative steps will be required before the ban comes into effect.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.