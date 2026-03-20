Karkardooma Court Lawyers Strike Over Police Inaction, Bar Police Entry

The SBA’s executive committee unanimously resolved to suspend all work on 20 March 2026 and to ban police entry into the court premises for the day. The circular stated, “All the members of Shahdara Bar Association are hereby informed that an emergent meeting…was called today to discuss a serious incident wherein a member of the Bar was brutally attacked and robbed within territorial jurisdiction of P.S. Ghazipur. Though an FIR…was registered…, however, SHO Ghazipur failed to take any action against the accused person and to arrest them.”