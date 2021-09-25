Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani To Join Congress on 28 Sept: Reports

Kanhaiya Kumar.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/The Quint)
Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar and independent MLA in Gujarat Jignesh Mevani are likely to join Congress on 28 September, multiple reports suggested on Friday, 25 September.
Earlier, the two were to join the party on 2 October. However, the event was brought forward and will now take place on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, which was the original plan, NDTV quoted sources as saying.
The sources added that Mevani, who belongs to the Dalit community and represents Gujarat's Vadgam constituency, could be made a working president of the party's state unit.
Earlier this week, Charanjit Singh Channi became the first Dalit Sikh to lead Punjab.
Kumar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from his hometown of Begusarai in Bihar but lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Giriraj Singh, is expected to bring a few other left-wing leaders with him to the Congress party. Kumar used to be the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's students' union.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
