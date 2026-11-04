Jyot Singh Becomes First Sikh American To Win Georgia Assembly

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Jyot Singh, a Democrat and Yale-educated community organiser, has been elected as the first Sikh American and first Indian American to the Georgia General Assembly. Singh won the Georgia House of Representatives seat from District 97, defeating Republican Yassin Moghazy in the 2026 US midterm elections. District 97 includes parts of Duluth, Peachtree Corners, Norcross, and all of Berkeley Lake in Gwinnett County. Singh’s victory marks a significant milestone for representation in Georgia politics.
According to The Indian Express, Singh’s campaign was rooted in his Sikh heritage and focused on issues such as affordability, healthcare, housing, public education, and the needs of immigrant and working-class communities. His campaign began and ended with events at the Guru Nanak Mission Society in Norcross, reflecting a strong connection to the Sikh community.
Singh secured the Democratic nomination in May 2026, defeating Jacques Laurent with 59.1% of the vote. Coverage revealed that his campaign relied heavily on grassroots support, raising over $240,000 from more than 770 individual donors during the primary and refusing corporate contributions. Volunteers made over 10,000 voter calls and knocked on more than 8,500 doors.
Singh received endorsements from several prominent lawmakers, including US Representative Ro Khanna, Hank Johnson, Jonathan Jackson, state legislators Josh McLaurin and Sam Park, and the Indian American Impact organisation. Analysis showed that his campaign’s grassroots approach and focus on community engagement were central to his success.
“We won!!! Thank you Georgia! I’m honored to be your representative-elect in HD-97,” Singh posted on X after his victory.
Singh’s personal background played a significant role in his campaign narrative. The son of Sikh immigrants from India, he grew up in Norcross in a working-class family, often living in basement apartments and townhouses. He began working at age 15 to help support his family, experiences that shaped his policy priorities. Reporting indicated that Singh attended the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology before earning a full scholarship to Yale University, where he graduated in 2021 with a degree in global affairs.
After Yale, Singh founded Blue Husky Group, a consulting firm, and worked in political communications, including as a press secretary and campaign staffer. He also contributed to the successful renewal of Gwinnett County’s E-SPLOST, a special-purpose local option sales tax for education, which secured $1.4 billion for public schools. Further details highlighted that Singh’s election comes amid a strong Democratic showing in the 2026 US midterms.
Singh stated that the Sikh tradition of “fighting against tyranny, oppression, and injustice for centuries in order to uplift all communities” would guide his work in the legislature.
Singh’s victory was celebrated by Indian American Impact and other community organisations as a historic breakthrough. Election results confirmed that Singh’s win adds to the growing presence of Indian-origin candidates in US state legislatures, reflecting broader demographic and political shifts.
Singh’s campaign emphasised inclusivity and representation, with a focus on policies benefiting working families and immigrant communities. His election is seen as a significant step for both Sikh and Indian American representation in Georgia and the United States more broadly as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.