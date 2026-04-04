Journalist Moves HC Over AAP's Copyright Strikes For Using Photos of Punjab CM

On 2 April 2026, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice on a petition filed by journalist Rattandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who challenged the removal of his Facebook pages and the imposition of copyright strikes for using photographs of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The court granted Dhaliwal liberty to approach the intermediary's grievance cell and the Appellate Authority, with the next hearing scheduled for 27 July 2026.