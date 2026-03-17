US Counterterrorism Chief Joe Kent Resigns Over Iran Policy

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Joe Kent, director of the United States National Counterterrorism Centre, has resigned from his position. Kent stated that he could not support the Trump administration’s approach to the ongoing conflict with Iran, specifically citing his assessment that Iran posed no imminent threat. His resignation comes amid heightened tensions and military actions involving the US, Israel, and Iran in West Asia.
According to Deccan Herald, Kent announced his decision publicly, stating he "cannot in good conscience" continue to support the administration’s war in Iran. The announcement was made as part of ongoing live updates on the conflict, which has seen significant developments in recent days.
Recent events in the region include Israeli military actions resulting in the deaths of Iranian officials and retaliatory measures by Iran. Coverage revealed that the situation has led to increased security concerns, with Iran detaining individuals suspected of collaborating with foreign powers and issuing warnings about potential threats during public festivals.
In the context of these developments, Kent’s resignation is notable for its direct reference to the administration’s policy direction. He specifically stated that Iran did not present an imminent threat, which contrasts with the official justification for recent US actions in the region. The resignation adds to the ongoing debate within US security circles regarding the assessment of threats and the appropriate response.
"I cannot in good conscience back the Trump administration's war in Iran," Kent said, as reported in the latest updates.
Further updates on the conflict indicate that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and airspace closures in the United Arab Emirates have occurred as a result of missile and drone threats. Reporting indicated that these incidents have contributed to a volatile security environment, further complicating diplomatic and military efforts in the region.
International responses have included calls for humanitarian assistance and condemnation of attacks, with China offering aid to Iran and other West Asian nations. The ongoing situation remains fluid, with multiple governments and agencies monitoring developments closely as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.