JNU Students Intensify Protests Over VC Pandit's Allegedly Casteist Remarks

In response to the controversy, the Vice Chancellor told PTI that her remarks had been taken out of context and denied that they were casteist. She identified herself as coming from an OBC background and stated that her comments were directed at the framing of history by “wokes,” not at any community.

The Vice Chancellor also defended the university’s decision to rusticate five student leaders for allegedly vandalising surveillance equipment, stating that the administration had shown restraint by limiting the punishment to debarment for two semesters and a fine of Rs 20,000 as further details emerged.