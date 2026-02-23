JNU Students Intensify Protests Over VC Pandit's Allegedly Casteist Remarks

advertisement
Hundreds of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) marched across the campus late on Sunday night, intensifying ongoing protests against Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. The demonstrations were sparked by remarks made by the Vice Chancellor in a recent podcast interview and the rustication of elected members of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU). The protest began at Sabarmati T Point and proceeded to the East Gate near the Vice Chancellor’s residence, where student leaders addressed the gathering.
According to The Indian Express, the turnout was described by participants as one of the largest mobilisations on campus in recent months. Protesters stated that their actions represented the collective voice of JNU, with many expressing opposition to both the Vice Chancellor’s remarks and the disciplinary action taken against student leaders.
Student leaders, including former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, criticised the Vice Chancellor’s comments and called for her resignation. The union’s statement objected to what it termed “blatantly casteist statements” made during the media interview published the previous week.
The union also condemned the rustication of JNUSU office bearers, linking it to broader issues of systemic exclusion in academic institutions as coverage revealed.
The Vice Chancellor’s remarks, made during a 52-minute podcast interview, included criticism of the University Grants Commission’s new equity regulations, which she described as “totally unnecessary,” “irrational,” and an example of “wokeism.”
In response to the controversy, the Vice Chancellor told PTI that her remarks had been taken out of context and denied that they were casteist. She identified herself as coming from an OBC background and stated that her comments were directed at the framing of history by “wokes,” not at any community.
The Vice Chancellor also defended the university’s decision to rusticate five student leaders for allegedly vandalising surveillance equipment, stating that the administration had shown restraint by limiting the punishment to debarment for two semesters and a fine of Rs 20,000 as further details emerged.
The JNUSU announced a “national protest day” to demand the Vice Chancellor’s resignation and highlighted the need for greater transparency and consultation in university governance. The union criticised the introduction of the UGC equity regulations without adequate stakeholder input, noting that the Supreme Court had stayed the regulations the previous month. The Vice Chancellor maintained that the regulations were unnecessary and constitutionally flawed, asserting that they had been introduced without proper consultation as reporting indicated.
Protesters stated that the march would continue to several academic schools on campus, including the Schools of Social Sciences, Language, International Studies, Arts and Aesthetics, and the Centre for the Study of Law and Governance. Plans included a “lockdown” of these schools as part of the ongoing agitation at the end of the demonstration.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.