JNU Cancels Auditorium Booking For Umar Khalid's Book Event

advertisement
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cancelled the booking of its School of Social Sciences-I auditorium for a scheduled book discussion on ‘Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power’, authored by jailed activist Umar Khalid. The event, organised by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, was set for 12 August 2026. The university cited non-disclosure of full facts about the programme as the reason for the cancellation. An alternate venue is yet to be announced.
According to Hindustan Times, the JNU administration stated that the applicant described the event as a “Public Talk for Adivasi Diwas (Book Discussion)” in the permission letter, but did not disclose that the discussion would centre on Umar Khalid’s book. The university’s official social media handle later clarified this as the basis for the cancellation.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the JNUSU general secretary confirmed that the event would proceed at a different venue, which would be announced separately. The union also stated that no specific reason was initially provided for the cancellation, but the university’s subsequent communication cited the incomplete disclosure of event details.
The event was to feature speakers including Professors Prabhu Mahapatra and Uma Chakravarti, writer and journalist Shuddhabrata Sengupta, social activist Harsh Mander, and scholar Banojyotsna Lahiri. Details from the event poster indicated that the discussion would focus on Adivasi histories and the politics of power, reflecting the themes of Khalid’s book.
The book, based on Umar Khalid’s PhD thesis at JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies, examines the history of Adivasi tribes in the Singhbhum region of Jharkhand. Coverage revealed that Khalid completed his thesis in July 2018 and was awarded his doctorate the following year. The publisher’s note describes the book as combining archival research with analysis of tribal societies under British rule.
“The event was supposed to take place in the auditorium of the School of Social Sciences, but the venue has now been cancelled,” the JNUSU general secretary stated, adding that an alternate venue would be announced separately.
Umar Khalid has been imprisoned since September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case. Reporting indicated that he continues to await the start of his trial. The 2020 violence, which erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.
Speakers at the event were expected to discuss both the historical and contemporary relevance of Khalid’s work. The university’s decision to cancel the auditorium booking has drawn attention to administrative protocols regarding event disclosures as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.