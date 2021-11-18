J&K Administration Orders Magisterial Inquiry Into Srinagar Encounter

The Jammu & Kashmir administration, on Thursday, 18 November, ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths of Dr Mudasir Gul and Altaf Bhat, the two civilians who were killed in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Monday, 15 November.

The office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir said an ADM-rank officer would conduct the magisterial inquiry and that the government would take suitable action once the report is submitted in a time-bound manner.

The office further said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration was fully committed to protecting the lives of innocent civilians and would ensure there was no injustice.