Ratan Tata's Brother Jimmy Urges Tata Sons Listing, Supports Chandra

advertisement
Jimmy Tata, brother of Ratan Tata and a trustee of Tata Trusts, has publicly supported the mandatory listing of Tata Sons and the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman. He has raised concerns about the concentration of control within the trusts and called for regulatory intervention to safeguard their original charitable objectives. Jimmy Tata’s statements come amid ongoing debates over governance and succession within the Tata group.
According to The Indian Express, Jimmy Tata urged the Reserve Bank of India to enforce strict timelines for Tata Sons’ listing and prevent any restructuring that could circumvent regulatory requirements. He also called on the government and the Charity Commissioner to intervene, emphasising the need to protect the public charitable character of the trusts.
As reported by Financial Express, Jimmy Tata criticised the induction of multiple family members into the trusts, describing it as a “back-door takeover” that could undermine the founders’ intentions. He stated that trustees are custodians of public charitable trusts and should not treat them as private family assets. He further argued that the trusts were established to alleviate poverty and safeguard Indian culture, and that their independence must be preserved.
In his communication, Jimmy Tata defended N Chandrasekaran’s leadership, highlighting the turnaround of Tata companies, reduction of debt, and record earnings and dividend payouts. Coverage revealed that Jimmy Tata pointed to a 4-1 vote at the Tata Sons board and a unanimous resolution at Tata Trusts in favour of Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, while alleging that Noel Tata sought to block the move by invoking veto provisions in the amended Articles of Association.
Jimmy Tata also warned against any proposal to break up Tata Sons into smaller entities to avoid the Reserve Bank of India’s listing requirements. He argued that such actions would be damaging to public and shareholder interests as analysis showed. He cited the successful public listing of Tata Consultancy Services under Ratan Tata’s leadership as a positive example.
“It is entirely inappropriate for more than one family member to serve on a given trust; doing so effectively confers ownership rights over the trusts’ significant shareholding in Tata Sons at no consideration whatsoever. Such an arrangement is untenable,” Jimmy Tata stated, according to trustee accounts.
Jimmy Tata attributed the current concentration of power to amendments made to Tata Sons’ Articles of Association around 2013–14, which granted the Tata Trusts chairman extensive veto powers and authority to place directors. He argued that these changes undermined the collective authority of the board and compromised trustee independence, especially with the introduction of tenure limits for some trustees but not others as reporting indicated.
He also referenced the removal of trustees who disagreed with the present leadership, such as Vijay Singh and the impending expiry of Venu Srinivasan’s term, suggesting that dissenting voices were being marginalised. The trusts, he recalled, had previously appointed eminent independent personalities, ensuring a separation between welfare and commercial operations as details emerged.
Jimmy Tata’s intervention is notable given his reputation for maintaining a low profile and abstaining from contentious votes. His recent statements have brought renewed attention to the governance structure of Tata Sons and the future direction of the Tata group.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.