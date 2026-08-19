Jharkhand Protests 'Paused For 2 Months' After Exam Cancellations, Reforms

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After weeks of sustained demonstrations in Ranchi, student-led protests in Jharkhand have been called off following the state government’s decision to cancel 44 recruitment examinations. The move came after allegations of irregularities in exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), as well as by the private agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd. The government also announced a series of reforms to address concerns raised by the protestors.
According to Deccan Herald, the Jharkhand government issued eight notifications on 18 August 2026, officially cancelling recruitment tests for a wide range of government posts. These included positions such as drug inspectors, assistant professors, deputy collectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, civil judges, and forest range officers. The cancellations followed a state Cabinet decision and were a direct response to the protestors’ demands.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the private testing firm TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd, which was involved in conducting several of the cancelled exams, has faced scrutiny for alleged irregularities and nepotism. The company’s Lucknow office was recently sealed by police, and key personnel have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into exam malpractices.
Further details revealed that the state’s personnel department issued a notification late on 18 August, cancelling 22 exams based on findings from a Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe. The notification also postponed six other exams and brought 17 more under investigation. Over 2,600 individuals who had already joined government service through these exams now face uncertainty regarding their employment status.
The government’s actions were prompted by widespread complaints of irregularities, particularly in the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination. Reporting indicated that the cancellations have affected candidates across multiple recruitment cycles, including those who had already received appointment letters. The government has announced that a committee led by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal will review examination procedures and recommend reforms within two months.
"Tell us our crime. Don't throw us out," Assistant Section Officer Kaushal Kumar told PTI, demanding a CBI probe or an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities instead of cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam.
In addition to the cancellations, coverage revealed that the government will request the Jharkhand High Court to establish a fast-track court for cases related to exam irregularities. An Internal Monitoring Cell will also be set up in both JPSC and JSSC to oversee future examination processes and prevent similar issues.
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which led the protests at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, stated that it would decide its next steps after receiving clarity on the implementation of the government’s decisions. As details emerged, some protestors continued to demand a central probe, while others expressed relief that their concerns had been acknowledged by the authorities.
While the cancellation of the exams addressed the primary demand of the protestors, analysis showed that the decision has also led to new protests by candidates who had cleared the now-cancelled exams and were already appointed to government posts. These individuals have sought legal recourse and further clarification from the state government regarding their future.
"The situation remains tense for those whose appointments have been affected, but the government has assured that reforms will be implemented to restore trust in the recruitment process," a protest leader stated.
Alongside the reforms, officials responded that the committee’s recommendations will be submitted within two months, aiming to strengthen examination security and transparency in future recruitment drives.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.