Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crashes In Jharkhand's Simaria, Seven Dead

On 23 February 2026, an air ambulance en route from Ranchi to Delhi crashed in a forested area near Simaria in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. All seven people on board, including the patient, two pilots, a doctor, a paramedic, and two attendants, were killed.
The aircraft, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, lost contact with air traffic control approximately 20 minutes after takeoff from Ranchi airport at 7:11 pm. Search and rescue teams recovered all bodies from the crash site.
According to Deccan Herald, the victims were identified as Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, Captain Savrajdeep Singh, patient Sanjay Kumar, Dr Vikash Kumar Gupta, paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra, and attendants Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Beechcraft C90 aircraft took off from Birsa Munda Airport at 7:11 pm and established contact with Kolkata air traffic control at 7:34 pm. Shortly after, the plane lost both communication and radar contact, and the crash was reported at approximately 10:20 pm. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have initiated a formal investigation.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the pilot had requested a deviation from the planned route due to adverse weather conditions after establishing contact with Kolkata ATC.
The aircraft lost communication when it was about 100 nautical miles southeast of Varanasi. Authorities launched immediate search and rescue operations in the suspected crash zone.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the crash site was located deep inside a forest, complicating rescue efforts. The district administration confirmed that all seven bodies were retrieved and identified. The DGCA stated that the cause of the crash would be determined following a detailed investigation by the AAIB team.
Further details revealed that the patient, Sanjay Kumar, was being treated at Devkamal Hospital in Ranchi for 65 percent burn injuries before his family arranged the air ambulance transfer. The aircraft belonged to Redbird Airways, a Delhi-based non-scheduled operator with a fleet of six aircraft.
Officials stated that inclement weather could have contributed to the crash, but the definitive cause will be established only after the investigation concludes. The DGCA confirmed that the aircraft lost radar contact after requesting a weather-related route deviation.
Search and rescue teams reached the crash site promptly as confirmed by authorities. The AAIB team has been dispatched to conduct a thorough probe, and the state government has stated that all necessary resources are being deployed to support the investigation and assist the families of the victims.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.