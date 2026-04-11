JD Vance in Pakistan, Meets PM Shehbaz Sharif As US-Iran Talks Begin

United States Vice President JD Vance arrived in Islamabad on 11 April 2026 to lead the American delegation in high-stakes peace talks with Iranian officials. The discussions, hosted by Pakistan, commenced under tight security and followed the recent announcement of a fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the talks as a pivotal moment for regional stability, with both delegations arriving in the capital for direct negotiations.