JD Vance Departs Pakistan After US-Iran Talks Fail

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United States Vice President JD Vance departed Islamabad on 12 April after 21 hours of direct negotiations with Iranian officials ended without an agreement.
The talks, mediated by Pakistan, were the highest-level engagement between the US and Iran since 1979.
The primary sticking point was the US demand for a clear commitment from Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons, which Iran did not accept. Both sides discussed a range of issues, including the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, and war reparations.
According to The Hindu, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasised the importance of upholding the ceasefire agreement and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States.
The Iranian delegation described the US demands as “unreasonable” and stated that these demands prevented progress during the marathon negotiations.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Vice President JD Vance confirmed that the US delegation had made its “final and best offer” to Iran. He stated, “We have made very clear what our red lines are, what things we are willing to accommodate them on and what things we are not.” Vance added that the Iranian side had chosen not to accept the US terms.
As highlighted by The Guardian, the US insisted on an affirmative commitment from Iran not to develop nuclear weapons or acquire the means to do so.
The talks were also significant for being the first direct US-Iranian meeting in over a decade, with Pakistan’s mediating role marking a notable shift in its diplomatic standing. The outcome leaves the fate of the fragile ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz unresolved.
“The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America,” JD Vance said after the talks.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Vance explained that the US delegation had entered the talks with instructions to negotiate in good faith and had been flexible, but could not secure a deal.
Analysis showed that Vance’s remarks included appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts as host and mediator. He stated that the US team had been in regular contact with President Donald Trump and senior officials throughout the negotiations, and that the US proposal on the table was final.
Officials responded quickly following the breakdown of talks.
Iranian officials cited mistrust and past breaches of promises as factors influencing their position, while US officials maintained that their offer was both final and accommodating.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasised that the success of the diplomatic process depended on refraining from excessive demands and recognising Iran’s legitimate rights.
“We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” Vance stated during the press briefing.
The diplomatic context was further complicated as domestic reactions in the United States included scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s leadership during the ongoing conflict. The failed talks in Islamabad have left key issues unresolved, with both sides considering their next steps amid ongoing regional tensions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.