Jay Shah Reappointed Unopposed As ICC Chairman For Second Term

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Jay Shah has been reappointed as Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second consecutive two-year term. The decision was made during the ICC Board Meetings held in Bali, with Shah being elected unopposed. His new term will continue the leadership he began in December 2024, following his initial appointment as ICC Chairman.
According to The Indian Express, Jay Shah’s reappointment was proposed by ICC directors and confirmed without contest. Shah, who previously served as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, expressed gratitude for the board’s confidence and reiterated his commitment to advancing cricket globally.
As highlighted by Siasat, the ICC Board cited the need for continuity at a pivotal time for the sport, with global expansion, increased fandom, and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap. Shah’s leadership is seen as instrumental as cricket prepares for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028.
Shah stated, “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world.” Further details indicate that Shah’s focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring lasting progress for the sport.
Shah’s administrative career began with the Central Board of Cricket, Ahmedabad, before he moved to the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), where he played a key role in the redevelopment of the Motera Stadium, now known as Narendra Modi Stadium. Coverage revealed that Shah’s experience includes serving as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) from 2021 to 2024 and as Chairman of the ICC Finance & Commercial Affairs Committee.
“Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans,” Shah said, emphasising the global vision for the sport.
England and Wales Cricket Board Chair Richard Thompson congratulated Shah, noting that balancing tradition with innovation and commercial opportunities will be critical in the coming years. Analysis showed that ICC Deputy Chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani and other board members also expressed support for Shah’s collaborative approach and commitment to the collective interests of all ICC members.
Shah’s first term as ICC Chairman began after he succeeded Greg Barclay in December 2024. Reporting indicated that his tenure has been marked by efforts to expand cricket’s reach and commercial viability, as well as preparations for major international events.
The ICC Board’s decision to reappoint Shah unopposed reflects a consensus on the need for stable leadership as cricket enters a significant phase of growth and transformation. The board’s statement highlighted the importance of unity and strategic direction for the sport’s future as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.