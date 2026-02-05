Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Moves Supreme Court Over Assam CM’s Hate Speech

The application urges the Supreme Court to establish regulatory guidelines for public speech by constitutional functionaries, ensuring that no individual can use official authority to incite communal hatred or vilify any group. It emphasises the need for judicially enforceable norms to reinforce the principle that no one is above the Constitution or the law. The petition also highlights concerns about the selective and discriminatory application of hate speech laws, noting that police authorities are accused of acting swiftly in some cases while stalling or refusing to register FIRs in complaints filed by members of minority communities.