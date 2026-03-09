EAM Jaishankar Emphasises Peace, Dialogue in Parliament Amid West Asia Conflict

advertisement
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed Parliament on 9 March, stating that India remains committed to peace, dialogue, and diplomacy in response to the escalating conflict in West Asia.
He emphasised the government’s priority to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region, which is home to nearly one crore Indians.
The government continues to monitor the situation closely, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi overseeing developments and directing all ministries to take necessary measures.
According to The Hindu, Jaishankar highlighted that India advocates de-escalation, restraint, and the protection of civilians. He noted the region’s significance for India’s energy security and trade, with the Gulf accounting for nearly $200 billion in annual trade. The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by PM Modi, has been actively assessing the situation since the conflict began.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Jaishanker confirmed that two Indian mariners had lost their lives and one remained missing due to incidents related to the conflict. The Indian Embassy in Tehran facilitated the relocation of students and provided support for business travellers to return home.
In the context of regional developments, coverage revealed that the conflict has intensified, with Iran appointing Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader and ongoing military actions affecting several countries. The Indian government has maintained regular diplomatic contact with all regional stakeholders and the United States, seeking assurances for the safety of Indian citizens.
Efforts to assist stranded Indians were reiterated during parliamentary proceedings, where Jaishankar stated that every effort is being made to help those affected by the conflict. The government has issued multiple advisories, facilitated evacuations, and coordinated with host governments to ensure the welfare of Indian nationals.
“The wellbeing and security of the Indian community in the region is our priority. We will continue to work with the governments of the region towards that end,” Jaishankar said in Parliament.
Energy security remains a central concern, as analysis showed that India’s approach to energy procurement will be guided by costs, risks, and supply availability. Jaishankar reiterated that national interest is paramount and that the government will continue to prioritise the interests of Indian citizens amid global uncertainties.
Recent international events, including attacks on oil infrastructure and the appointment of a new Iranian leader, have further complicated the situation as details emerged. The government remains vigilant, with embassies on high alert and contingency plans in place for Indian nationals in affected areas.
Jaishankar’s statement in Parliament was scheduled following criticism from opposition parties and former diplomats regarding the government’s response to the conflict according to recent updates. The Ministry of External Affairs has issued multiple statements calling for dialogue and diplomacy, and India has engaged with leaders across the Gulf and Israel to discuss the safety of expatriates and visitors.
“We continue to believe that dialogue and discussion should be used to resolve all issues,” Jaishankar stated, reaffirming India’s diplomatic stance.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.