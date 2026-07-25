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External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila on 23 July 2026 during the East Asia Summit. The meeting addressed bilateral issues, including border tensions and sovereignty concerns. India reiterated its position regarding territorial integrity and the importance of peace along the border. The discussions also covered regional security and the need for safe international waterways.
According to Hindustan Times, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to a Chinese readout of the meeting, which claimed that Jaishankar had assured respect for China’s sovereignty, including on Taiwan and Tibet. The MEA clarified that Jaishankar made no such assurance and instead raised India’s concerns about China’s occupation of Indian territories since 1963.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Jaishankar emphasised at the summit that global maritime channels must remain “safe and unimpeded.” He called for adherence to international law and stressed that attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping, or infrastructure cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.
During the Manila meeting, official statements confirmed that Jaishankar highlighted the importance of peace and tranquillity in border areas as prerequisites for normal bilateral relations. He also raised concerns about fair access to Chinese markets, balanced trade, and supply chain predictability.
India’s position on the South China Sea was reiterated, with Jaishankar supporting the conclusion of a legally binding Code of Conduct compliant with UNCLOS 1982, as diplomatic sources indicated. He also called for ASEAN centrality and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.
“India does not violate China’s sovereignty in any manner and has been consistent, but China is in illegal occupation of Indian territories in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh since 1963, where India’s right is officially acknowledged even by China,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Jaishankar’s remarks at the East Asia Summit included a call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve regional crises, including those in the Persian Gulf and Myanmar. He also reiterated India’s policy of zero tolerance for terrorism and the need for collective action against cyber scams, as coverage revealed.
India has consistently objected to Chinese infrastructure projects in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Shaksgam Valley, which are considered Indian territories. The MEA noted that China has occupied over 43,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, including Aksai Chin, as details emerged.
“Calling for dialogue and diplomacy to end the West Asia/Gulf conflict, India stresses that international waterways must remain safe and unimpeded, fully in consonance with international law,” Jaishankar stated at the summit.
India’s official stance remains that any resolution of border and sovereignty issues must be based on mutual respect and sensitivity to each other’s core concerns. The MEA has previously issued clarifications when Chinese readouts attributed statements to Indian officials that did not align with Indian records, according to diplomatic briefings.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.