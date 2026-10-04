India Goes ‘Beyond Advocacy’ in Russia-Ukraine Peace Efforts: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has stated that India is now taking a more active role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, moving beyond its previous position of advocacy. He explained that India is engaging directly with both Russia and Ukraine on issues such as Black Sea shipping safety and grain export agreements. Jaishankar emphasised that India’s approach is guided by the need for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict, and that recent months have seen increased involvement in practical solutions.