India Goes ‘Beyond Advocacy’ in Russia-Ukraine Peace Efforts: Jaishankar

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External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has stated that India is now taking a more active role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, moving beyond its previous position of advocacy. He explained that India is engaging directly with both Russia and Ukraine on issues such as Black Sea shipping safety and grain export agreements. Jaishankar emphasised that India’s approach is guided by the need for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict, and that recent months have seen increased involvement in practical solutions.
According to The Hindu, Jaishankar made these remarks during a speech at the Munich Leaders Meeting in Delhi on 4 October 2026. He outlined India’s ongoing conversations with both Russia and Ukraine, highlighting efforts to address immediate concerns related to grain and energy exports, as well as non-attack assurances. He reiterated that India’s position has consistently called for an end to the conflict through negotiations.
Jaishankar also discussed India’s historical relationship with Russia, noting that the Soviet Union and Russia have supported India during times of security threats. Coverage revealed that Jaishankar described the bilateral relationship as shaped by legacy and aligned interests, particularly in areas of energy and trade.
India’s diplomatic engagement has included recent meetings with both Russian and Ukrainian officials. In discussions with a parliamentary panel, Jaishankar highlighted India’s efforts to contribute to a peaceful settlement and mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the need to end the war was emphasised. He also referenced India’s willingness to assist in any manner to bring the conflict to a close.
India’s approach to the conflict is also influenced by its economic interests and the impact of global disruptions. Analysis showed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has identified global uncertainty, including the Russia-Ukraine war, as a persistent challenge for the Indian economy. She noted that India’s resilience is being tested by disruptions in energy supplies and price volatility, which are direct consequences of ongoing conflicts.
“Our position on that conflict has been very clear, which is that we would like to see an end to this conflict, and we believe that this will require dialogue and diplomacy. There has to be negotiations in this regard. We have been advocating it for many years, and in recent months we have got a little bit more involved beyond advocacy,” Jaishankar stated.
India’s engagement with Russia also includes labour mobility and trade expansion. Reporting indicated that Russia has agreed to accept around 70,000 Indian skilled workers in 2026, particularly in construction and logistics. Jaishankar informed the parliamentary panel that India is prioritising the interests of its citizens and maintaining multiple sources of energy supply to safeguard against external shocks.
India’s diplomatic efforts have been acknowledged by both Russian and Ukrainian officials. As details emerged, Jaishankar cited comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, both recognising India’s constructive role in seeking mutually acceptable solutions and supporting dialogue.
India’s position remains focused on restoring uninterrupted flows of energy, trade, and mobility. Further insights from economic policy discussions indicate that India is adapting its strategies to manage vulnerabilities arising from international conflicts, including those involving Russia and Ukraine.
“We are trying to be helpful, starting with the Black Sea safety of shipping issue, but going beyond that to cover some immediate concerns which both of them have on grain exports, on energy exports, on non-attack possibilities. So those are ongoing conversations right now,” Jaishankar said.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.