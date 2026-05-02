Sudden Storm Causes Boat To Capsize in MP's Jabalpur, Child Among 9 Dead

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On 1 May 2026, a Madhya Pradesh Tourism-operated cruise boat carrying over 40 passengers capsized in the Bargi Dam reservoir near Jabalpur after being struck by a sudden storm and strong winds. The incident resulted in nine confirmed deaths, including a four-year-old child, while 28 people were rescued. Search and rescue operations continued into the night, with several individuals still unaccounted for as of the following day.
According to Financial Express, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the event as a tragic accident caused by a seasonal cyclone. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each deceased’s family and confirmed that a high-level probe had been ordered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences and announced additional compensation from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.
As reported by Hindustan Times, survivors stated that the boat, named Narmada Queen, sailed despite a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms issued by the weather department. Passengers were not provided with life jackets before boarding, and the jackets were reportedly locked below deck, only distributed after water began entering the vessel, leading to panic and chaos.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, District Collector Raghvendra Singh explained that the tragedy was likely triggered by a combination of a sudden storm and instability caused by passengers moving between decks. The boat began to sway violently as many gathered on the upper deck, causing a shift in the centre of gravity and allowing water to enter the lower sections. Once flooding began, those below deck became trapped.
Video footage captured moments before the accident showed tourists relaxed and enjoying the strong winds, unaware of the impending danger. None of the passengers were seen wearing life jackets at the time. The situation deteriorated rapidly as the weather intensified, leading to the vessel overturning within minutes.
Eyewitness accounts described how life jackets were distributed only after water started entering the boat, causing a rush and scuffles among passengers. Sangeeta Kori, a survivor, stated, “No one was made to wear life jackets beforehand. When water started entering, they hurriedly distributed them, which caused chaos and people started snatching them. Then the cruise capsized. There was a lot of negligence.”
“The cruise went ahead even after repeated warnings, and the cruise was itself very old. Life jackets were not provided on time, it is negligence of maintenance,” said a relative of three victims, as cited in survivor testimonies.
Mid-sentence attribution from coverage revealed that locals on the shore had shouted warnings to the helmsman for 15 to 20 minutes before the capsize, but their appeals were ignored. Some survivors alleged that the crew abandoned ship before it capsized, leaving passengers to fend for themselves, though the cruise pilot denied this, stating the vessel sank within seconds after passengers rushed for life jackets.
By Friday evening, officials confirmed that the services of the cruise pilot, a helper, and the ticket counter in-charge were terminated, and the manager of the government-run resort and boat club was suspended for negligence. A departmental inquiry was instituted to examine the causes of the accident and compliance with cruise operation rules.
At the end of the rescue operation, further details emerged that the boat had a capacity of around 90 people but was carrying approximately 40 at the time. The vessel had undergone annual maintenance in October 2025, according to officials, but survivor and family accounts raised concerns about operational lapses and the adequacy of safety protocols.
Rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force, worked through the night in challenging conditions, using gas cutters to access the submerged hull and recover bodies. The government announced that a standard operating procedure for cruise operations would be formulated to prevent similar incidents in the future as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.