Israeli Strikes Intensify Against Hezbollah In Lebanon, Medical Sites Hit

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Israeli military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon have intensified, with airstrikes targeting areas in Beirut and southern Lebanon. The escalation follows warnings issued to residents in Hezbollah strongholds to evacuate, and has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. The conflict, which began in early March 2026, has led to over 1,000 deaths in Lebanon and the displacement of more than one million people.
According to Deccan Herald, the Israeli military confirmed strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, stating that these operations were part of ongoing efforts to counter the Iran-backed group’s activities in Lebanon. The strikes followed public warnings to evacuate several neighborhoods in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital.
As reported by The Hindu, Israeli forces described the targets as Hezbollah’s “terrorist military infrastructure.” The military’s Arabic-language spokesperson reiterated that operations would continue with increasing force, particularly in areas identified as Hezbollah strongholds. The escalation has prompted concerns about civilian safety and the humanitarian situation in affected regions.
In addition to military targets, The Guardian highlighted that Israeli strikes have hit at least 128 medical facilities and ambulances in south Lebanon since the conflict began. Health workers and officials reported the use of double-tap strikes, where an initial attack is followed by a second strike after first responders arrive. These actions have resulted in the deaths of 40 healthcare workers and injuries to 107 others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
“The Israeli enemy is trying as much as possible to prevent life in our region and push people to flee. Our role is to help people, to stand by them and to provide services so they can remain on their land,” said Abdullah Nour el-Din, head of the Islamic Health Association’s emergency response south of the Litani River, as quoted in coverage revealed.
Further details from reporting indicated that the conflict has caused over 1,000 deaths in Lebanon, with millions displaced across both Lebanon and Iran. The Israeli military has accused Hezbollah of using ambulances for military purposes, but has not provided evidence for these claims. The Lebanese Ministry of Health has condemned such accusations, emphasizing that medical workers are considered civilians under international law.
Amnesty International stated that targeting medical workers is unlawful, regardless of political affiliation, and could constitute a war crime as details emerged. The majority of attacks have affected the Islamic Health Association, which is affiliated with Hezbollah but operates in coordination with the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Other affected organizations include the state civil defence service and the Lebanese Red Cross.
“We try not to behave unusually, not do anything out of the ordinary, and remain as conspicuous as possible to the drone above, so that it’s clear that you’re a medic and there’s no excuse to hit us,” said Ali Nasr al-Din, a paramedic in south Lebanon.
In the context of the broader regional conflict, analysis showed that the Hezbollah-Israel confrontation is the deadliest spillover of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. The violence has led to widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, including health centres, and has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.
Efforts to provide medical care have been severely hampered, with hospitals facing a surge in wounded patients and shortages of essential supplies. The pressure on first responders remains high, as they continue to operate under the threat of further strikes amid ongoing hostilities.
“It’s tougher this time. The bombing seems more vicious. We are getting less wounded people coming in, and more already dead,” said Dr Hassan Wazni, head of the Nabatieh governmental hospital.
International responses have included condemnation of attacks on civilian infrastructure and calls for adherence to international law. The situation remains fluid, with continued military operations and significant humanitarian needs in the affected areas as conflict persists.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.