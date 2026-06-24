'Palestinian Kids Deliberately Targeted': Justice Muralidhar Panel Slams Israel

According to the report, Palestinian children have endured severe physical and psychological injuries, mass trauma, orphanhood, repeated displacement, starvation and the collapse of essential services, including healthcare and education. The Commission argues that these conditions have effectively erased childhood for many young Palestinians and will have lifelong consequences.

The report also alleges that Palestinian children have been arrested and subjected to torture and other forms of mistreatment in Israeli detention facilities. It further claims that Israeli security forces have used sexual violence against children as part of a broader pattern of oppression linked to the long-running occupation and conflict.

Particular concern was raised over attacks on neonatal and maternity care facilities in Gaza. The Commission said the destruction of such facilities, combined with starvation caused by blockade and siege conditions, has harmed newborn survival rates, increased miscarriages and birth defects, and threatened the continuity of the Palestinian population.

Muralidhar warned that the effects of the conflict on children will persist long after active hostilities end.

"Even if the bombs and guns fall silent in Gaza and West Bank, Palestinian children will not simply recover overnight," he said. "The destruction of their health, education and development is irreversible."

The Commission said Palestinian children have suffered profound psychological harm, losing any sense of safety and future. It described the emergence of an "occupied psyche" in which children's ability to play, imagine, hope and develop their identities has been deeply damaged.

Muralidhar argued that the impact extends beyond individual children and strikes at the future of Palestinian society itself.

"The protection, care and survival of Palestinian children are inseparable from the Palestinian people's right to self-determination," he said. "By targeting children, Israel is attacking the very capacity of the Palestinian people to exist and to determine their future."

The Commission called on Israel to immediately cease violations against Palestinian children and to comply with international legal obligations, including ending its presence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in line with the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

It also said it had identified specific military units allegedly responsible for the killing and injury of Palestinian children and urged both Israel and UN member states to ensure accountability.

The Commission concluded by calling on the international community to press for an end to hostilities, prioritize justice for victims and ensure meaningful Palestinian participation, including that of children, in any future political process.

The UN Human Rights Council established the Commission in May 2021 to investigate alleged violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.