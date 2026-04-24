Trump Announces Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Extended By Three Weeks After Talks

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Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks after negotiations involving senior officials from both countries in Washington.
The initial 10-day truce, which began last Friday, was set to expire on Monday but will now continue until at least 17 May.
According to The Hindu, the announcement was made after a meeting at the White House attended by Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors, with United States President Donald Trump stating that the talks went “very well.”
This was the second high-level negotiation between the two countries in recent weeks.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Trump confirmed that both Lebanon and Israel agreed to the three-week extension and indicated that further diplomatic engagement is expected during this period.
The United States has also reiterated its commitment to supporting Lebanon’s security needs.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the ceasefire extension comes amid broader regional negotiations involving Iran and the United States, with Pakistan acting as a mediator. The ongoing deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief remains a significant factor in the stability of the region.
Coverage revealed that the initial truce had been implemented after weeks of escalation, with Lebanon drawn into the conflict following Israeli and US strikes on Iran. The ceasefire has led to a sharp decline in violence, though sporadic incidents have continued.
Diplomatic sources indicated during recent updates that the extension was agreed upon after a meeting attended by US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and high-ranking Israeli and Lebanese representatives. President Donald Trump stated, “The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.”
Further details emerged as the negotiations progressed, with both sides expressing cautious optimism about the prospects for continued calm.
The ceasefire’s extension is seen as a temporary measure, with the possibility of further talks involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
Military developments have continued despite the ceasefire. Israeli forces reported following the announcement that they struck a Hezbollah missile launcher in Lebanon after it fired into Israeli territory.
Regional observers noted in recent analysis that the ceasefire extension may provide an opportunity for further diplomatic engagement, with the possibility of direct talks between Lebanese and Israeli leaders during the three-week period.
US President Donald Trump said the leaders of Lebanon and Israel could meet at the White House during the next three weeks—the period for which a ceasefire between the two countries has been extended.
International mediation efforts, particularly by Pakistan, have played a role in facilitating dialogue between the United States, Iran, and regional actors. The Gulf states and India have also expressed support for continued peace and stability in West Asia.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.