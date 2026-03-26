Israel Expands 'Buffer Zone' in Lebanon As Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli forces are expanding a buffer zone in southern Lebanon as part of ongoing military operations against Hezbollah. The move aims to prevent infiltration toward the Galilee and the northern border, with Israeli military activity continuing in the region. Netanyahu stated that dismantling Hezbollah remains a central objective for Israel in Lebanon, linking it to the broader confrontation with Iran.
According to The Hindu, Netanyahu emphasised the creation of a genuine security zone to push the threat from anti-tank missiles further away and to establish a broader buffer zone. He asserted, “We are determined to profoundly transform the situation in Lebanon.”
Hezbollah’s leadership has rejected any negotiations with Israel while hostilities continue. As highlighted by The Hindu, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem stated that negotiating under fire would amount to “surrender” for Lebanon. Qassem reiterated that his group would not accept talks imposed by ongoing military pressure.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Israeli troops in south Lebanon, northern Israel, and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Reporting indicated that Hezbollah fighters targeted Israeli troops “massed in the border towns of Naqura and Qawzah” and launched more than 100 rockets at sites across the border.
“When negotiations with the Israeli enemy are proposed under fire, this is an imposition of surrender,” said Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hezbollah must not result in Lebanon facing devastation similar to that experienced in Gaza. Coverage revealed that Guterres urged Hezbollah to halt attacks on Israel and called for an end to Israeli military operations in Lebanon, highlighting the impact on civilians.
Efforts to de-escalate the situation have included calls for direct negotiations, but Israel has so far rejected proposals from Lebanese authorities. Analysis showed that diplomatic channels remain limited, with both sides maintaining firm positions and ongoing military activity along the border.
Hezbollah has continued to assert its readiness to engage in further operations, stating that its fighters are prepared to continue “without limits.” Further updates confirmed that the group’s leadership remains opposed to any ceasefire or negotiation that does not address its stated objectives.
“We have created a genuine security zone preventing any infiltration toward the Galilee and the northern border,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.
International observers have expressed concern that continued escalation could further destabilise the region. Recent developments suggest that while some diplomatic efforts are ongoing, the situation on the Israel-Lebanon border remains tense, with no immediate resolution in sight.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.