Israel Military Says It Has Launched 'Broad Wave of Strikes' Against Iran

Israel’s military launched a broad wave of strikes on targets in Iran following multiple missile barrages directed at Israeli territory. The Israeli operation targeted launch sites, aerial defence systems, and additional infrastructure in Iran. The escalation has resulted in casualties, damage to critical infrastructure, and retaliatory actions across the Gulf region, with significant disruptions to civilian life and global markets.
According to The Hindu, Israel’s military confirmed the initiation of a “broad wave of strikes” on Iranian targets after Iran launched three separate missile barrages at Israeli territory. The Israeli Defence Forces stated that their targets included missile launch sites and air defence systems. The strikes followed a series of Iranian attacks, including a ballistic missile that hit a U.S. military base in Qatar and drone incidents near the U.S. consulate in Dubai.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the United States military has struck nearly 2,000 targets in Iran as part of the ongoing conflict. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, stated, “We have severely degraded Iran’s air defences and destroyed hundreds of Iran’s ballistic missiles, launchers and drones.” The scale of the operation was described as nearly double that of the first day of the 2003 Iraq conflict.
Analysis showed that Israeli strikes extended beyond Iran, hitting targets in Lebanon, including a Beirut hotel and a residential building in Baalbek. Lebanese state media reported casualties in towns south of Beirut, while Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting Israel’s Haifa naval base in response to Israeli actions in Lebanon.
Regional governments have responded with calls for de-escalation. Coverage revealed that French President Emmanuel Macron criticised the military operations as being conducted outside international law, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urged all parties to respect international rules of engagement and called for a rapid de-escalation of hostilities.
“Canada calls for a rapid de-escalation of hostilities and is prepared to assist in achieving this goal,” said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Economic impacts have been significant, particularly in global energy and financial markets. Reporting indicated that South Korea’s Kospi index fell by 10%, triggering trading curbs for a second consecutive day. The South Korean won weakened to its lowest level since 2009, reflecting concerns over energy supply disruptions as the country relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil imports.
Businesses in the Gulf region have also taken precautionary measures. Further updates confirmed that Apple temporarily closed its offices and retail stores in the United Arab Emirates, following government advisories to minimise employee presence in public areas due to security concerns. Other multinational companies have implemented similar measures to ensure staff safety.
India has been monitoring the situation closely, focusing on the safety of its citizens in West Asia and the potential impact on energy supplies. Recent developments show that the Indian government is preparing for various scenarios, including the possibility of prolonged conflict, and has assessed that its crude oil and fuel stocks are sufficient for six to eight weeks.
“The safety and well-being of Indian citizens in the Gulf region is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them,” stated an official Indian government communication.
Flight operations and expatriate movements have also been affected. Ongoing coverage highlighted that Indian expatriates and tourists in the UAE have faced disruptions, with some seeking to return home amid the heightened tensions. However, essential services and supplies in the region have largely remained stable, according to local sources.
Military objectives of the ongoing operations have included the destruction of Iran’s missile capabilities, air defence systems, and nuclear infrastructure. Details emerged that the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign, codenamed Operation Epic Fury and Operation Lion’s Roar, has resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and significant damage to military and civilian infrastructure.
“This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change and the world is better off for it,” said U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.
