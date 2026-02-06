Islamabad Mosque Blast Kills 15, Injures Dozens During Friday Prayers

An explosion occurred at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, during Friday prayers on 6 February 2026. The blast resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, with emergency services and police responding immediately. The incident took place at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of the capital. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the explosion, and investigations are ongoing to determine whether it was a suicide attack or a planted device.