'Thought He Could Hide': Trump Says Top ISIS Leader Abu-Bilal Killed in Nigeria

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Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, identified as the global second-in-command of ISIS, was killed in Nigeria during a joint operation conducted by United States and Nigerian forces. The announcement was made by US President Donald Trump, who stated that the mission was meticulously planned and executed. Al-Minuki, originally from Borno state, Nigeria, was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the United States in 2023.
According to The Indian Express, President Trump confirmed the operation’s success on Truth Social, stating that al-Minuki “thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing.” Trump further noted that the removal of al-Minuki would significantly diminish ISIS’s global operational capabilities.
As reported by Financial Express, the operation was described as “very complex” and involved close coordination between American and Nigerian armed forces. Al-Minuki was referred to as a “Sahel-based ISIS GDP al-Furqan Office senior leader” in US government documents, and his designation as a global terrorist was announced by former Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June 2023.
Details provided in subsequent coverage indicate that the mission was executed at the direction of President Trump, who thanked the Government of Nigeria for its partnership. Trump stated, “He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans. With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished.”
“Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield,” Trump said, as quoted in official statements.
Further information from official statements confirms that al-Minuki was born in 1982 in Borno state, Nigeria. He was listed alongside other ISIS leaders as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, reflecting his high-ranking status within the organisation and his involvement in planning and executing operations across Africa and beyond.
Operational details highlighted the complexity of the mission, with sources maintaining surveillance on al-Minuki’s activities prior to the operation. The collaboration between US and Nigerian forces was emphasised as a key factor in the mission’s success, with both governments expressing appreciation for the partnership.
“Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation,” Trump stated, underscoring the international cooperation involved.
Additional context provided in follow-up reports reiterates that the elimination of al-Minuki is expected to have a significant impact on ISIS’s ability to coordinate and execute global operations. The US government has not released further operational specifics, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.