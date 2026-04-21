Iraq–Syria Border Crossing Reopens for the First Time After Decade-Long Closure

The Rabia-Yarubiyah border crossing between Iraq and Syria reopened on 20 April for the first time in more than a decade.

The crossing, located in Iraq’s Nineveh province and Syria’s Hasakah region, had been closed since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011 and subsequent occupation by Islamic State militants in 2014.

Iraqi Kurdish forces later regained control of the area, paving the way for renewed cross-border cooperation.