Iranian Drones Strike Kuwait Oil Sector Complex Amid Trump's 48-Hour Ultimatum

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On 5 April 2026, Iranian drones and missiles struck multiple sites in Kuwait, including the Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex and two power and water desalination plants. The attacks resulted in significant material damage, with fires reported at key oil and government facilities. No casualties were confirmed by Kuwaiti authorities. The strikes occurred amid escalating regional conflict following a 48-hour ultimatum issued by United States President Donald Trump to Iran.
According to Hindustan Times, Kuwait’s government confirmed that two power and water plants were hit by Iranian drones, causing two power generation units to go out of service. The Kuwaiti finance ministry also reported that a government building in Kuwait City sustained significant damage from a separate drone strike, but no deaths or injuries occurred.
As reported by Financial Express, a fire broke out at the Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex following the drone attack. The complex houses the Oil Ministry and the headquarters of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. Emergency services responded to the incident, and the fire was brought under control without reported injuries.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Kuwait’s military stated that its air defences were actively intercepting missiles and drones targeting the country. The Kuwaiti army confirmed on social media that explosions heard in the area were due to air defence interceptions, and no casualties were reported from the attacks.
As noted in an article by Scroll, the Kuwaiti Electricity and Water Ministry confirmed that the drone strikes resulted in “serious material damage and the shutdown of two electricity generating units.” The ministry reiterated that there were no injuries and that emergency repairs were underway to restore services.
“Kuwaiti Air Defenses are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats,” the Kuwaiti army posted on social media, adding that any explosions heard were air defence interceptions.
Further updates indicated that the strikes on Kuwait were part of a broader Iranian response to US and Israeli military actions in the region. Iran launched missiles and drones at both Israel and Kuwait after President Donald Trump’s ultimatum, with both countries activating their air defence systems to counter the attacks.
Mid-paragraph reporting showed that Iran’s military command had announced intentions to target US military infrastructure in Kuwait if hostilities escalated. The statement followed Trump’s warning that Iran had 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz or face severe consequences, which Tehran publicly rejected.
Regional analysis revealed that Iranian officials also warned Gulf neighbours, including Kuwait, of potential risks from ongoing military operations, particularly after strikes near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant. The proximity of these attacks to Gulf capitals heightened concerns about broader regional fallout.
“The repeated attacks by the aggressors in the vicinity of the active Bushehr nuclear power plant are of great concern,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated, warning of the risk of radioactive contamination affecting Gulf states.
End-of-paragraph coverage confirmed that the Kuwaiti government maintained emergency protocols and continued to assess the full extent of the damage. Restoration efforts for affected power and water facilities were ongoing, and authorities reiterated that no civilian injuries had been reported as a result of the strikes.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.